NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER SUMMARY - WEEK ENDING 11/13/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 305,300 75,100 10,400 390,800

Last Week: 222,900 26,800 18,800 268,500

Year Ago: 299,000 51,200 4,000 354,200

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher, with

instances of some individual livestock auctions being reported 7.00 to 10.00

higher. Those auctions would not have been privy to the full increase from

last week’s higher trend. Demand was good for steer and heifer calves as

well as true yearlings after the strong run-up early week in the CME Cattle

Complex. The Cattle Complex started off with a bang on Monday with the

Feeder Cattle contracts being 4.00 or more higher on the day. Weakness was

evident midweek, being only 1.00 side of even Tuesday through Thursday.

After a disappointing fed cattle trade, a drawback occurred on Friday as the

Cattle Complex realized triple digit losses on the day with many contracts

being over 2.00 lower. Calf movement in the Northern Plains is in full

swing as drought conditions have brought cattle to town earlier than normal.

With the earlier time period of marketing their calves, those drought-

stricken ranchers are selling less pounds which will lead to less dollars in

the bank account. Most buyers continue to seek calves with fall pre-

condition shots as health is usually better after all the stress of leaving

momma's side and getting to their new home. Feed supplies seem to be

plentiful in the heart of the country, however feedstuff prices have seen

sharp increases in the past 3 months as a counter-cyclical increase in grain

prices has occurred as harvest moves toward completion. The December

Soybean Meal contract has increased over 100.00 per ton in the last three

months and the December corn contract has gained over 70 cents in the same

time period. Dry distillers prices are now around the 200.00 per ton (about

50.00 per ton higher than last year this time) at the ethanol plant and

several producers utilize that by-product to increase protein levels in

their cattle rations. Auction receipts for the last five weeks on this

report are 290K behind a year ago while the direct receipts are over 70K

behind a year ago. In addition, Year-to-date auction receipts are 487K

behind 2019 and over 520K behind the previous five-year average. Negotiated

cash cattle trading this week was reported 3.00 higher at 110.00 in the

Southern Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska was reported 5.00 higher at

172.00. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 225.98, 11.66

higher than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 209.46,

10.97 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated cattle slaughter under

federal inspection this week was reported at a 653K, 6K more than last week,

and 10K less than last year. Auction volume this week included 37 percent

weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.