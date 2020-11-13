NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER SUMMARY - WEEK ENDING 11/13/2020
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 305,300 75,100 10,400 390,800
Last Week: 222,900 26,800 18,800 268,500
Year Ago: 299,000 51,200 4,000 354,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher, with
instances of some individual livestock auctions being reported 7.00 to 10.00
higher. Those auctions would not have been privy to the full increase from
last week’s higher trend. Demand was good for steer and heifer calves as
well as true yearlings after the strong run-up early week in the CME Cattle
Complex. The Cattle Complex started off with a bang on Monday with the
Feeder Cattle contracts being 4.00 or more higher on the day. Weakness was
evident midweek, being only 1.00 side of even Tuesday through Thursday.
After a disappointing fed cattle trade, a drawback occurred on Friday as the
Cattle Complex realized triple digit losses on the day with many contracts
being over 2.00 lower. Calf movement in the Northern Plains is in full
swing as drought conditions have brought cattle to town earlier than normal.
With the earlier time period of marketing their calves, those drought-
stricken ranchers are selling less pounds which will lead to less dollars in
the bank account. Most buyers continue to seek calves with fall pre-
condition shots as health is usually better after all the stress of leaving
momma's side and getting to their new home. Feed supplies seem to be
plentiful in the heart of the country, however feedstuff prices have seen
sharp increases in the past 3 months as a counter-cyclical increase in grain
prices has occurred as harvest moves toward completion. The December
Soybean Meal contract has increased over 100.00 per ton in the last three
months and the December corn contract has gained over 70 cents in the same
time period. Dry distillers prices are now around the 200.00 per ton (about
50.00 per ton higher than last year this time) at the ethanol plant and
several producers utilize that by-product to increase protein levels in
their cattle rations. Auction receipts for the last five weeks on this
report are 290K behind a year ago while the direct receipts are over 70K
behind a year ago. In addition, Year-to-date auction receipts are 487K
behind 2019 and over 520K behind the previous five-year average. Negotiated
cash cattle trading this week was reported 3.00 higher at 110.00 in the
Southern Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska was reported 5.00 higher at
172.00. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 225.98, 11.66
higher than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 209.46,
10.97 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated cattle slaughter under
federal inspection this week was reported at a 653K, 6K more than last week,
and 10K less than last year. Auction volume this week included 37 percent
weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.