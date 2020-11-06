NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER SUMMARY - WEEK ENDING 11/06/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 222,900 26,800 18,800 268,500

Last Week: 187,500 11,100 2,100 200,700

Year Ago: 360,400 49,600 23,900 433,900

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves sold 3.00 to 7.00 higher, with

the most advance on the lighter weight calves. Yearling steers and heifers sold

2.00 to 5.00 higher as demand was good throughout the country this week. Buyers

were very willing to bid up on calves this week in most areas nationwide after

last week’s lackluster volume. The fall marketing season is progressing as

reputation calves were in demand in the Northern Plains this week and marketing

plans of cow-calf producers got back on track after some bad weather rolled

through a couple of weeks ago. Many Northern Plains farmer-feeders have been

fortunate enough to complete their corn harvest and are now taking the time to

procure calves for winter feeding. Heavily hit drought areas in Nebraska and

the Dakotas will no doubt show a lighter weight bawling calf coming off the cow,

but those reputable calves will have some compensatory gain for the new owner

provided that the health program is in order. Large piles of feed in areas

this year have feeders hoping to rein in cost of gains, but December corn is

more than 4.00 this week, near 0.85 more than the most recent contract low in

early August. Closeouts in feedyards have been a concern as cattle feeders

have struggled to keep their marketings current this year. The Southern Plains

seem to be the most current at the present time as the percent Choice in the

area has moved lower on the latest reported data. Dressed steer carcass weights

have broken the record with 931 lbs being reported for week ending October 24,

2020. Cattle processors have continued to try and make inroads into the backlog

of cattle from the spring and early summer. Currently, Year-to-Date Cattle

slaughter is around 3.7 percent behind a year ago, however beef production is

only 1.1 percent behind a year ago due to the increase in slaughter weights.

For perspective, at the end of May, YTD FI cattle slaughter was 6.1 percent

behind the previous year while FI beef production was 3.8 percent behind a year

ago. Hog slaughter facilities made up more progress than the beef cattle plants

did in the same time period. Current YTD FI hog slaughter is 0.6 percent more

than a year ago while the end of May YTD was 0.7 behind a year ago. Negotiated

cash cattle trading this week was reported 1.00 higher at 107.00 in the Southern

Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska was reported 4.00 to 9.00 higher at

167.00. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 214.32, 6.22 higher

than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 198.49, 7.25 higher

than last Friday’s close. Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection

this week was reported at a 647K, 9K more than last week, and 10K less than

last year. Auction volume this week included 34 percent weighing over 600 lbs

and 39 percent heifers.