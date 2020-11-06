NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER SUMMARY - WEEK ENDING 11/06/2020
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 222,900 26,800 18,800 268,500
Last Week: 187,500 11,100 2,100 200,700
Year Ago: 360,400 49,600 23,900 433,900
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves sold 3.00 to 7.00 higher, with
the most advance on the lighter weight calves. Yearling steers and heifers sold
2.00 to 5.00 higher as demand was good throughout the country this week. Buyers
were very willing to bid up on calves this week in most areas nationwide after
last week’s lackluster volume. The fall marketing season is progressing as
reputation calves were in demand in the Northern Plains this week and marketing
plans of cow-calf producers got back on track after some bad weather rolled
through a couple of weeks ago. Many Northern Plains farmer-feeders have been
fortunate enough to complete their corn harvest and are now taking the time to
procure calves for winter feeding. Heavily hit drought areas in Nebraska and
the Dakotas will no doubt show a lighter weight bawling calf coming off the cow,
but those reputable calves will have some compensatory gain for the new owner
provided that the health program is in order. Large piles of feed in areas
this year have feeders hoping to rein in cost of gains, but December corn is
more than 4.00 this week, near 0.85 more than the most recent contract low in
early August. Closeouts in feedyards have been a concern as cattle feeders
have struggled to keep their marketings current this year. The Southern Plains
seem to be the most current at the present time as the percent Choice in the
area has moved lower on the latest reported data. Dressed steer carcass weights
have broken the record with 931 lbs being reported for week ending October 24,
2020. Cattle processors have continued to try and make inroads into the backlog
of cattle from the spring and early summer. Currently, Year-to-Date Cattle
slaughter is around 3.7 percent behind a year ago, however beef production is
only 1.1 percent behind a year ago due to the increase in slaughter weights.
For perspective, at the end of May, YTD FI cattle slaughter was 6.1 percent
behind the previous year while FI beef production was 3.8 percent behind a year
ago. Hog slaughter facilities made up more progress than the beef cattle plants
did in the same time period. Current YTD FI hog slaughter is 0.6 percent more
than a year ago while the end of May YTD was 0.7 behind a year ago. Negotiated
cash cattle trading this week was reported 1.00 higher at 107.00 in the Southern
Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska was reported 4.00 to 9.00 higher at
167.00. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 214.32, 6.22 higher
than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 198.49, 7.25 higher
than last Friday’s close. Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection
this week was reported at a 647K, 9K more than last week, and 10K less than
last year. Auction volume this week included 34 percent weighing over 600 lbs
and 39 percent heifers.