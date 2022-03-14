RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 205,100 56,700 27,000 288,800
Last Week: 239,700 32,700 12,600 285,000
Year Ago: 303,200 58,900 31,900 394,000
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 7.00 lower nationwide this week as auction markets had a turbulent week.
Uncertainty in around the globe brought volatility to the agricultural markets. For the last few weeks, ranchers have been buying the grazing cattle with not a worry even though outside factors have been wreaking havoc on futures markets.
Energy markets are much higher than they were at the turn of the year and diesel fuel prices are at or above the 5.00 per gallon mark across the country.
Ranchers that graze summer calves seem to be taking a breath and evaluating if they want to take on more cattle at current price levels.
Transportation to and from pastures now becomes an issue if energy prices continue to climb. Producers continue to move cattle throughout the country as the auction receipts are on pace to be around last years year-to-date number.
Part of the reason is drought as some backgrounders have chosen not to stock fields this year due to high grain prices and lack of moisture in areas. Drought continues to press eastward as the latest drought monitor is showing over 75% of the country in some sort of drought designation; with near 15% to be in Extreme Drought (D3) designation.
In many states this year, ranchers are making difficult decision whether to keep cows as water issues appear to be a huge factor whether pastures can be stocked at normal rates.
For the first full eight weeks of the year, beef cow slaughter has averaged over 75K in 2022, over 11K more than the previous year and over 13K more than the previous 3-year average.
After a couple rough weeks, the CME Cattle Complex did show positive movement for the week. The August Live Cattle contract was near 6.50 lower the last couple weeks, gaining back nearly 1.00 this week. The August Feeder Cattle contract had lost 10.00 the previous two weeks and was able to gain back near a measly 1.00, just 10% of the loss.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 lower from the previous week at 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 to 5.00 lower at 220.00.
The Boxed beef cutout seems to have found support as cutout prices were flat for the most part this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.38 higher at 254.71, while Select was 0.70 higher at 249.11 for the same period.
This was the first time in 7 weeks that both the Choice and Select cutouts posted a positive weekly trend. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 644K for the week, 10K less than last week, and 5K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.