RECEIPTS: Auctions; Direct; Video/Internet; Total

This Week: 106,800; 52,200; 18,300; 177,300

Last Week: 150,800; 33,200; 10,500; 194,500

Year Ago: 207,100; 87,400; 10,700; 305,200

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher on this holiday shortened week.

There were several markets that were closed this week due to the Memorial Day holiday and they took time to give their employees a much needed rest as the weather is starting to finally move towards summer temps.

Demand was reported as good to very good for both calves and yearlings at auctions that did hold sales this week.

A barn burner of a sale occurred on Memorial Day at Russell (IA) Livestock Market; their annual special had a top notch load of yearling steers weighing 701 lbs sold at 162.25.

On Thursday at Clarinda (IA) Livestock Auction a load of 940 lb steers sold at 137.00 and on Friday at Fort Pierre (SD) Livestock, four loads of reputation steers weighing 829 lbs sold at 154.00.

The calendar in the month of May seemed to drag on as cloudy skies and lower than normal temps took its toll on the outlook for growing forages.

This week, ranchers started getting the haybines and round balers moving in the Midwest. Hay tonnage may be a little less this year, but the quality should be sufficient for beef producers. Ranchers will be watching their hay inventories moving forward.

The CME Cattle Complex was mixed for the week as front months were sharply lower on Monday and Friday this week was a lower day all around.

For the week, the August CME Feeder Cattle contract was 1.425 lower to close the week at 149.925 while the September contract was 0.775 lower to finish at 152.750.

The June Live Cattle contract was 0.950 higher on the week while the August contract was 0.525 lower. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold at 119.00 to 120.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold at mostly 191.00.

Choice boxed beef values closed the week 8.01 higher at 338.98, while Select was 10.83 higher at 311.73 for the same time period.

Consumers are still showing up to the meat counter to purchase beef products as frilling season is now upon us and wholesale buying for Independence Day will now be winding down.

Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 538K for the week, 91K less than last week, and 90K less than a year ago.

Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.

— For the week ending June 5, 2021