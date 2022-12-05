RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 305,900 30,600 51,300 387,800
Last Week: 64,800 15,800 300 80,900
Year Ago: 311,800 20,200 67,000 399,000
This past week’s feeder cattle markets were coming back from the Thanksgiving week holiday where many auctions from mid-week on were closed. Feeder cattle markets came back with very good demand with many auctions having heavy receipts with many attractive offerings and in many cases compared to two weeks ago. The calf market was very active especially in the Northern Plains and throughout the Southern Plains where many auctions were 5.00-10.00 higher with yearlings trading steady to 5.00 higher on the most part with a few markets reporting yearlings uneven. Very good demand was noted at the South Dakota auctions this week, as in Mobridge where 513 head of 500-550 lb steers calves had a weighted average weight of 513 lbs and a weighted average price of 223.89. In Ogallala, NE on Thursday 493 head of fancy steer calves weighing 350-400 lbs had a weighted average weight of 379 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 281.77. In Kearny, NE on Wednesday at the Huss Livestock Market sold 123 head of thin yearlings weighing 860 lbs dropped the gavel at 198.00. In Valentine, NE on Thursday sold 311 head of 700-750 lb steers averaging 719 lb sold for a weighted average price of 208.73 and a pot load (72hd) weighing 751 lbs at 221.00. Nice strings of top quality yearlings will bring a hefty price where they can be purchased as bidders will be very active to own them. But overall cattle buyers have flexed their muscle in pursuing all classes of feeder cattle in the face of high feed prices. Fed cattle prices this week were mostly steady in the Southern Plains at 155.00, with the Northern Plains steady to 1.00 higher at 157.00-159.00 and dressed sales 4.00 higher at 249.00. Smaller show list in the steadily declining supply chain will help keep leverage and bargaining strength to the producers. The Thanksgiving week slaughter was the largest since 2006, as it was revised upward to 596,000. Slaughter volumes have continued to exceed last year’s pace for near the last two months with a lot of help from the cow slaughter. Large kills are also keeping boxed-beef values under pressure with the aggressive slaughter pace as Choice boxed-beef closed Friday afternoon 3.64 lower at 249.93 and Select closed .44 cents lower at 224.56 with a Choice-Select spread of 25.37 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 251.83 and Select at 234.37. The volatility of the Choice-Select spread has been very wide as choice has gained near 8.00 this week over Select. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 663K this week, 596K last week and 682K year ago. Auction volume this week included 40 pct over 600 lbs and 42 pct heifers.
