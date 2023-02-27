RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 188,200 61,700 6,000 255,900
Last Week: 198,900 43,000 43,400 285,300
Year Ago: 170,600 34,100 48,800 253,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. The supply of feeders was moderate and demand remains good to very good. With spring around the corner, many producers jumped into the market this week to finish or started to buy grass cattle and replacement heifers for summer turnout. Some sale barns in the Plains have started their biweekly cattle auctions, and this brought buyers to the sales as they sense grass cattle numbers could be getting in short supply. Rain was commonplace in the Southern tiered states this week and spared from the heavy snows up North. Winter weather reared its head again this week with Winter Storm Olivia dumped copious amounts of snow in the Northern tier of states. Widespread snow totals of a foot or more, along with 40-50 mph winds made for very difficult weather for livestock and their caretakers. Interstate highway systems were closed, as no travel was advised at midweek when the system blew in. Massive drifting of snow created much extra work as country roads were blocked with farmyards and feedyard pens needing to be cleaned out too. As old-timers say, “Snow makes grass” and this year is one that those folks in the North sure need it. Snowfall has been a common occurrence this winter as the Valentine, Nebraska area has received 58.5" of snow so far this winter; normally that area would have around 21" of snow. Heavy snow blanket has made livestock owners go through tight hay supplies in a rapid pace. Hopefully, the grass with green up and grow for top quality and abundance hay crop this 2023 production year. After the snow leaves, there is the inevitable mud situation that will occur and feedlot cattle efficiency will suffer, especially those close to the end point. As the calendar turns to March, calving season is upon producers who had bull turnouts around the Memorial Day holiday and mud is one thing the sure don’t want to have to fight, however that means temperatures are high enough to not have to sorry about frozen conditions for newborn calves coming into this world. Feedlot operators dug in their heels this week and moved the fed cattle market higher once again. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 higher at 164.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 5.00 higher at 262.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 6.24 higher at 287.28, while Select was 11.19 higher at 277.08 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 618K for the week, 9K less than last week, and 37K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 50% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
