Compared to last week, steers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Heifers in the North Central and South Central regions sold 1.00 to 4.00 higher with the exception of 800 lbs heifers in the South Central selling 1.00 lower. Heifers in the Southeast region sold 7.00 to 10.00 higher. Good to very good demand for all weights of steers and heifers, best demand is on light fleshed and light weight cattle. With CME Feeder Cattle Futures contracts hovering around 220.00 for the fall months and CME Corn Futures contracts hovering at or below 6.00 brings a lot of optimism for this class of cattle. Weather in the Midwest saw plenty of rain fall, despite some cold weather predicted over the next week, this replenishment of moisture should bring plenty of grass for grazing to the region as warmer temperatures begin to settle in. When comparing the current week on the U.S. Drought Monitor to a year ago it shows a 20.26% decrease in total drought affected areas. Negotiated fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains sold steady at 165.00 with a few in Kansas up to 168.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady to 3.50 higher from 265.00 to 268.50. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.41 lower at 284.91, while Select was 5.32 lower at 271.54 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 634K for the week, 5K more than last week, and 3K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 53% weighing over 600 lbs and 44% heifers.
