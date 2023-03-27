RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 186,600 27,200 5,000 218,800
Last Week: 194,400 45,700 44,100 284,200
Year Ago: 166,900 29,900 24,900 221,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers under 700 lbs sold uneven from steady to 5.00 lower, to 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Over 700 lbs sold mostly steady to 3.00 lower to instances 5.00 higher. The market was the most active on light weight cattle. Cattle that are green enough to run on grass, or be backgrounded in a yard, are highly sought after as the fall months of the CME Feeder Cattle contract are so attractive. Ogallala Livestock sold near 3900 head Thursday, 403 head 600-650 lbs steers averaging 635 lbs sold with a weighted avg price of 243.50 and near 350 head of 700-750 lbs steers averaging 721 lbs with a weight avg price of 210.15. Ft Pierre Livestock sold 7800 head on Friday, 1599 head of 700-750 lbs steers averaging 726 lbs sold with a weighted avg price of 209.04. On the 800-850 lbs steers 965 head sold averaging 826 lbs with the weighted avg price of 198.68, tick bigger brother average weight of 878 lbs on 739 head made the average price of 194.00. Pen conditions are very soft in the Northern Plains as the ground thaws making it very difficult to keep cattle clean and comfortable. Colder than average temps and more snow in the forecast for this week as winter hangs on. Cattle feeders are dealing with much higher than anticipated costs of gain, yet they still are willing to come to town and aggressively chase the feeder cattle market. Many yearling operators believe the grass is greening up under the snow. Hopefully it is, but the US Drought monitor released on March 23, still shows most of Central and Northern Plain states abnormally dry to extreme drought. Several areas in Nebraska and the Dakotas have had above record snowfall and the monitor still is showing drought. But, good ole Mother Nature always brings moisture after a dry spell!! Nebraska feedlots traded there show list steady to 1.00 higher on live sales from 164.00 to 165.00 and dressed sales 1.00 higher at 265.00. The Southern Plains lost some ground and sold live sales 1.00 lower at 163.00. Boxed beef cutouts were lower for the week. Choice closed at 278.88, down 3.67 and select closed at 268.75, down 3.69 compared to last Friday. Weekly cattle slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 610K for the week, 4k head less than last week and 11k more than last year. Auction volume this week included 51% weighing over 600 lbs and 41% heifers.
