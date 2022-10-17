RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 227,000 23,300 4,300 254,600
Last Week: 216,200 20,900 28,800 265,900
Year Ago: 218,500 25,700 6,600 250,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 lower. Demand for steer and heifer calves continues to be good. Buyers were willing to take on calves this week as that segment of the industry continues to have a greater supply show up at this time of year. As expected in October the biggest declines are on unweaned or unvaccinated cattle which have already been selling a hefty discount to those with a verifiable health program. The calf market continues to be under pressure as feed costs and overall economic uncertainty are weighing on cattle feeders' minds. Cash fed cattle continue to outperform the spot month of the Live Cattle futures, as they have for a good part of the year, but without the board breaking through to make new highs it's hard for cattle feeders to be as bullish as they were this summer. The demand for yearlings is still very good, as fewer of those cattle remain to be sold as the grass cattle have been pulled and shipped to town already, leaving only the feedyard backgrounded ones still to sell. The Feeder Cattle futures are well of their contract highs still, again giving a signal to cattle feeders to be more cautious with their outlook. October through January Feeder Cattle futures are 7.50 to 9.00 lower than four weeks ago, prior to seeing the new crop calves head to market in the major Midwest states. Corn and soybean harvest is quickly progressing, as the dry weather allows farmers to get their crop out quickly and has them thinking about getting some calves in their yards to start on feed. The drought persists across the country as near 82% of the U.S. is in some type of drought designation. This level of arid conditions is the highest on record since the data series began in 2000 and higher than the drought of 2012. Preliminary Year to date Cattle slaughter numbers for the first 3 quarters of the year were available this week and are very startling for the cattle supply numbers for the future. In 2021 during this same time frame, Beef Cow slaughter was 9.1% higher than 2020 while 2022 is 13.1% higher than last year and is now largest on record. The next generation of cows (heifers) have also seen a substantial increase for the YTD numbers. YTD heifer slaughter is the largest since 2004 and three-fourths of a million (750K) more than the previous 5-year average. The widespread drought continues to push replacement heifers into feedyards and eventually to the consumer’s plate. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold mostly steady to 3.00 higher at 148.00, while the dressed sales sold 2.00 higher at 232.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 145.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.91 higher at 246.98, while Select was 0.81 higher at 216.94 for the same period. The Choice-Select spread climbed above 30.00 recently, the last time being in September 2021. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 660K for the week, 4K less than last week and 17K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 39% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
