Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 8.00 higher. Moderate to good demand remains for all weights of steers and heifers as the cash fed cattle market continues to greatly outperform the futures contract, cash fed cattle topped at 186.00 this week.
Cattle feeders are feeling very bullish as this is the dog days of summer when the fat market usually struggles the greatest, but packers seemed to struggle getting enough cattle procured to keep running at full speed.
Slowing the chain speed down to help with margins is not uncommon this time of year. Grass conditions are good in some areas of the Northern Plains to keep yearlings turned out; however the cow-calf states are still riddled with drought designations of D3 (Extreme Drought) and D4 (Exceptional Drought) with D4 being the worst designation possible.
In the co-calf heavy state of Missouri, dry conditions continue to take a toll and producers are bringing cattle to town that would otherwise still be at home. With near 50% of the country being in some type of drought status, herd rebuilding will not be coming until rains can replenish stock ponds and reserve water in the soil.
The first half of 2033 Preliminary harvest numbers for heifers is the largest in 15 years and YTD beef cow harvest is the second largest in over 10 years: trailing 2022 (largest first half of year) by 12% or roughly 225K head. With that number of females going to market in the first half of the year, it will take a considerable amount of time to turn the tide and have more heifer retention.
It will be a challenge for a rancher to keep an open cow around as feedstuff prices are considerably higher than a year ago. Cash sales in the TX/OK/NM were not established well this week with very limited sales at 178.00.
Kansas traded Live FOB sales from 178.00 to 184.00; again on limited sales. Live trades in Nebraska sold unevenly steady at 186.00 while dressed sales were steady to 2.00 higher at 290.00 to 292.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 10.96 lower at 305.94, while Select was 9.02 lower at 276.62 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 633K for the week, 94K more than last week, and 40K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 50% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.