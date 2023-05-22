Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North Central region sold 7.00 to 12.00 higher, while those in other regions sold 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Demand was good to very good for calves and yearling demand reported as moderate to good if there were any at auctions this week. Widespread rains throughout much of the extreme drought areas brought the level of optimism up for ranchers. The warmer weather after the rains will help pastures short term, however much more is needed to break the drought. The state of Missouri saw nearly 25% of reported auction receipts this week. Producers seem to be willing to make available fall calves at these lofty prices instead of keeping them another 75 to 90 days to make yearlings out of them. Order buyers are only going to be able to get one swing at these calves this year as those calves are moving to mostly backgrounding lots that will fill the feedyards later this summer/early fall. Prices jumped back following the slight downturn last week and many producers are marketing cattle early as pasture worries remain. Sparking the rise in auction feeder cattle prices also was the out-front CME Feeder Cattle contracts gaining 11.00 to 13.00 in the past couple of weeks. Corn and soybean planting is ahead of the 5-year average by several percentage points. Corn and soybean futures were hit hard this week with nearby corn futures near 32 cents lower with new crop corn 9 to 10 cents lower on the week. The weekly losses for new crop soybeans was near 50 cents. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold steady at 170.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady to 2.00 higher at 280.00 to 282.00. Live sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 higher at 178.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.51 lower at 301.10, while Select was 0.74 lower at 283.94 for the same period. The Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 642K for the week, 4K less than last week, and 35K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 44% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
