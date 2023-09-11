Compared to last week, this was Labor Day week with all your major markets closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day with Oklahoma City, Joplin, Sioux Falls and Callaway Livestock all closed.
Markets were mixed this week depending on locations and regions as through most of the North Central and Southeast Regions feeder cattle sales were largely steady to 5.00 higher with the South Central Regions trading mostly 1.00-3.00 lower.
Yearling feeder cattle demand is noticeably better in the northern half of the country where silage cutters are and have been chopping away.
Bassett, NE leads the way as on Tuesday 607 head of 850-900 lb steers sold with a weighted average weight of 877 lbs for a weighted average price of 265.55 and 342 head of their bigger brothers weighing 900-950 lbs averaging 916 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 260.22.
Then Thursday in Valentine, NE sold 119 head of 1051 lb steers for 242.50. In Herreid, SD on Friday at the Herreid Livestock Market sold 312 head of 900-950 lb steers averaging 916 lbs for a weighted average price of 255.20.
At the Lolli Livestock Market in Macon, MO on Tuesday sold a consignment of 241 head of 584-593 lb heifers averaging 588 lbs for a weighted average price of 283.36 and a pot load of 646 lb heifers dropped the gavel at 274.10.
At the Blue Grass Stockyards in Richmond, KY on Friday sold 133 head of 733 lb steers for 269.25. Calf and yearling demand remain on solid footing throughout the country as record or near record prices continue to be reached.
Cattle prices continue to climb as overall herd inventory has decreased compared to a year ago levels and until we see the herd grow back, we are more than likely see the markets strength continue.
CME cattle futures had a good week as October Live cattle closed 3.075 higher for the week at 183.225 and December Live cattle closed 3.25 higher for the week at 187.425. Feeder Cattle contracts were also higher with September 3.5 higher for the week closing at 255.35 and October feeders closing 4.5 higher for the week at 259.15.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 559K for the holiday week, 70K less than last week, and 47K less than a year ago. Choice boxed beef on Friday closed 1.24 higher at 312.90 with Select closing 12 cents lower at 286.05 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 314.49 and Select at 290.29.
Negotiated Fed Cattle sales were higher this week on a light volume with Southern Plains 1.00-2.00 higher at 180.00, and in the North mostly 183.00-184.00, few at 185.00 and 290.00 dressed. Auction volume this week included 54% over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
