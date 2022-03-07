RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 239,700 32,700 12,600 285,000
Last Week: 170,600 34,100 48,800 253,500
Year Ago: 282,800 56,700 12,900 352,400
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the Southeast were 1.00 to 5.00 higher, while the rest of the country was steady to 4.00 lower.
Demand was best for the thinner grazing kind nationwide again this week as the calendar turns to March. Calving season is on the mind of most ranchers in the North and South Plains as they take extra care this time of year to get baby calves started out on the right foot.
Freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall and high winds in the Northern Plains bring about the biggest challenge for cattle producers.
The volatility in the ag markets this week were monumental in the mentality of all participants.
Outside influence has certainly played a large role in the weakness of the cattle market this week and grains and feeder cattle futures have been swayed to extreme levels that has resulted in longs leaving the market that they pumped margin calls into their brokerage account.
The March and May corn contracts were nearly 1.00 higher for the week with soybeans right behind them at 76 to 86 cents higher on the week.
Old crop Wheat futures are at record highs pulling prices along for new crop wheat as well. July Soft Red Winter Wheat gained 3.25 last week while the July Hard Red Winter Wheat gained 2.93 for the week.
As cost of proteins and inputs for feedlot operators get higher, cattle futures continue to struggle in the last couple weeks.
This week, the April and June Live cattle contracts were 5.775 to 6.150 lower, while the April and May Feeder Cattle contracts were 7.500 to 8.250 lower.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower from the previous week at 140.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 to 3.00 lower at 224.00 to 225.00.
The Boxed beef cutout continues the February decline into March as cutout prices were pressured once again this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.94 lower at 254.33, while Select was 7.00 lower at 248.41 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 658K for the week, 9K more than last week, and 8K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 59% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
