RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 207,900 41,300 45,500 294,700
Last Week: 166,300 48,800 4,300 219,400
Year Ago: 154,800 35,700 2,700 193,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 9.00 higher, except for the North Central region being 9.00 to 15.00 higher. The meteoric rise in the feeder cattle market these past few weeks has been unprecedented and the demand for green, thin-fleshed type cattle continues again this week. Turn out time is quickly nearing and the demand for grass suitable steers and heifers is red hot. Good to very good demand for all weights of steers and heifers as cash fed cattle reached new, all time high record prices. The feeder market is incredibly active as cattle feeders are very anxious to get cattle bought as they are feeling very hopeful for the future months in the fat cattle market. Flesh condition remains a major factor in how high feeder prices reach at the auction as costs of gain this winter were much higher than anticipated and the nearby corn futures is rising towards 7.00 again. The drought has not subsided, especially in the middle of the country from the southern tip of TX due north to the Canadian border. Good spring moisture will be needed to ensure a full grazing season, but there will be a start and the grass is greening up now. Spring field work has commenced as the insurance planting date has passed and planting was happening as 80-degree days were prevalent throughout the heartland of the country. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 5.00 higher at 175.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 10.00 to 15.00 higher at 290.00. Live sales in Nebraska sold 7.00 to 8.00 higher from 182.00 to 184.00. Some live sales reached 186.00 this week in Northern Plains, greatly higher than any level cattle feeders thought possible this spring. Choice boxed beef closed the week 11.64 higher at 302.62, while Select was 8.09 higher at 283.87 for the same period. Processors are anticipating calf-feds to be hitting the showlists soon as the Choice-Select spread has widened to near 19.00, as they are putting emphasis on grade currently. That spread is expected to gradually climb through this spring into early summer. A reduction in harvest rates is one of the tools available to packers to try and keep the cutout in check. This week was no exception with Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 613K for the week, 10K more than last week, and 25K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 55% weighing over 600 lbs and 47% heifers.
