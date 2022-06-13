Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Demand remains good to very good in local livestock auctions nationwide this week. In the Plains, many loads of cattle were on offer the first full week after Memorial Day as we move into BBQ or Anniversary special sales in the coming weeks. There were many buyers in the seats actively bidding and chasing the market to secure their feeder cattle needs. Flesh condition is a major factor in how high a price feeder cattle can achieve, compared to others that are carrying too much flesh, the greener cattle draw much more interest from buyers, especially so during a time of high feed cost. Even though nearby corn futures were nearly 50 cents higher on the week but that did not slow down the feeder market. Steer slaughter weights have moved lower as calf feds make their way through the pipeline posting a dressed weight of 882 for week ending May 28, 2 pounds less than a year ago. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the north continues to lead the charge by selling at 141.00 to 143.00 live this week. Live sales in the Kansas were reported at 137.00 while the Texas trade was reported at 136.00. Boxed beef cut-out values have continued to work a little higher coming out of Memorial Day, but values seem to be getting top heavy as we go into the month of June. Ample beef supplies and consumers having limited number of dollars left to spend will cause buying needs to change, especially in the protein market as consumers will shift to lower priced items. Boxed-beef prices seem to have reached their spring highs with Father’s Day and July 4th the next two big weekends coming up. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.06 higher at 271.32, while Select was 1.13 lower at 248.89 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 674K for the week, 71K more than last week and 4K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 51 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
