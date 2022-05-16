RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 161,200 31,200 3,800 196,200
Last Week: 153,100 44,500 44,100 241,700
Year Ago: 146,300 45,000 3,500 194,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; steady to 2.00 higher in the Southeast and steady to 3.00 lower in the North-Central and South- Central regions. Good demand remains for light fleshed cattle to run on grass as yearlings as turnout time is now upon us as the grass is green in growing, while demand is moderate to good for those cattle bound for finishing yards. Currently, higher cost of gains makes more sense for cattle feeder to buy the available heavier weight cattle. Corn, protein, and energy sources are the highest they have been in years and cattle feeders want to be prudent in the purchasing decisions as more times than not; the first cost is the most important in feeding cattle. In Missouri, fall calves are showing up in auctions with smaller bawling groups carrying a tick of flesh are much more commonplace this week. Flesh condition is a very important factor in determining the value of feeder cattle, and it's only amplified even more in year's where costs of gain are high. The industry is now moving into the slow season for marketing cattle at auctions with the dog days of summer just a few short weeks away. A decent week of weather finally allowed farmers to get into fields which kept many away from auctions. Ranchers will start turning their attention to haying options soon as Memorial Day is around the corner and many like to have first cutting started right around that time. Cold, wet weather or drought conditions will hamper forage production this year. The cash fed cattle market is dollars ahead of the current spot month of June, nearly 12.00, leaving cattle feeders unsure of where the market is headed and where it will converge with the futures. The CME Cattle complex had a rough week with 2022 deferred Feeder Cattle contracts were 6.625 to 7.275 lower and deferred Live Cattle contracts were 3.000 to 3.75 lower. The cash fed cattle trade was steady this week at 140.00 in the Southern Plains, however the Nebraska dressed trade was 2.00 lower at 230.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.51 higher at 258.95, while Select was 1.16 lower at 243.90 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 657K for the week, the same as last week and 13K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 47 percent heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.