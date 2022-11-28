Compared to last week, steers and heifers were too thinly tested to establish a trend, however a higher undertone is noted. Marketing of feeder cattle were basically limited to the Midwest and Upper Plains states this week as the supply of feeders was light. However, several barns remained dark this week for the holiday and receipts were heavy in the barns that held sales; most of which were advertised as a special sale in some way or another and occurred mostly on Monday and Tuesday. Demand was good to very good as limited auctions happened Thanksgiving week and available supplies were met with enhanced buyer activity. Now comes the storm. Three and a half weeks of frenzied marketing of feeder cattle prior to the Christmas holiday is upon us. Some auctions in the Midwest will have their largest sales of the year the week after Thanksgiving and this year will no doubt ring true to history. Open weather so far this year in many areas have left cattle with good healthy animals to this point in time. Packers seem to be concerned with the number of fed cattle available for sale moving forward as they pushed their bids higher the week of Thanksgiving. This years’ December Live Cattle contract close on the Friday after Thanksgiving is near 15.00 higher than last year while Choice Boxed beef is around 28.00 lower than a year ago. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 3.00 to 4.00 higher at 157.00 to 158.00, while the bulk of dressed sales sold 3.00 higher at 245.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 2.00 higher at 150.00. Meat buyers have already gotten their holiday supplies covered as current boxed beef prices have weakened this past month and consumers now will turn to picking up their bone-in ribeye roasts or hams for the Christmas holiday from the grocery store. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.04 lower at 251.83 while Select was 2.59 lower at 231.90 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 581K for the turkey day holiday week, 93K less than last week and 13K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52% weighing over 600 lbs and 38% heifers.
