RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 262,300 43,500 32,900 338,700
12/19/2022: 191,800 29,800 33,400 255,000
Year Ago: 281,300 15,600 16,000 312,900
No recent price comparison on steers and heifers, however a higher undertone noted as feeder cattle buyers made their way back to auction arenas after a two-to-three-week holiday break. Demand was called good to very good at auctions nationwide. Many producers hold their calves until the first of the year and this year was no exception. The supply of feeders was heavy which was expected as the first full week of the New Year is typically the largest volume week of the year if weather cooperates. Weather rolling through the Northern tier of the country this week did hamper some receipts, however buyers found outlets for most calves at auctions. Many loads of calves and short yearlings were available this week and buyers were eager to fill orders and earn some commission following the holidays and feedlot managers were ready to put some cattle back into pens. Load lots and multi load lots were plentiful around the nation this week as well. Flesh condition is a major factor in the market right now as costs of gain are a major hurdle to overcome with corn prices are 50 cents higher than last year. Light fleshed cattle remain easy to sell but those carrying extra flesh are much harder to find bids for. This years’ steer and heifer prices are typically 15.00 to 20.00 higher than a year ago. Beef producers need that increase in price as inflation in the country has skyrocketed input prices from fuel to fertilizer and fencing. Cull cow prices continue an upward trend as cow processors need to replenish their pipeline. One thing that we will find out in the coming weeks is how many beef cows have been harvested this year and what the beef cow inventory is when the calendar turned to 2023. Analysts are pondering if the inventory will be below the first of January 2014 level, with some thinking it will be the smallest cowherd in 60 years. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains were steady at 157.00, while dressed sale in Nebraska sold steady at 252.00. For comparison, last year, Southern Plains prices were at 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska were at 220.00. Post-holiday purchasing by packers will get things back to normal as they don’t have to worry about 4-day work weeks. Choice cutout prices climbed in recent weeks to the tune of 40.00 in the last 30 days. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.01 higher at 282.99, while Select was 8.41 higher at 259.34 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 563K for the week, 16K more than last week, and 56K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
