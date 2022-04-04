RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 185,500 34,800 3,700 224,000
Last Week: 166,900 29,900 24,900 221,700
Year Ago: 193,300 57,100 6,600 257,000
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand remains very good for light steers and heifers to background, either in a feedyard or on grass, moderate to good demand for the heavier cattle bound for finishing yards. The supply of feeders was light to moderate as weather still impacted movement in some areas and regardless of weights however, quality cattle with good health programs still fetch quality checks. Most producers have completed the marketing of last year's spring calf crop as newborn calves hit the ground, resulting in more limited numbers of feeder cattle being offered in the auctions. This fact is keeping the light-weight cattle market in the driver’s seat as yearling operators that still need grass cattle to turn out compete heavily to get these cattle bought. In addition to feed cost sharply rising, the CME Live Cattle contracts have retreated, and cattle feeders are facing difficulty to buy feeder cattle that will have a breakeven price in line with where the futures contracts are at. The lofty levels of the fall months of the Feeder Cattle futures are making for a very active and highly competitive market for cattle to background and make yearlings of. The supply of these cattle is dwindling greatly, driving the markets to higher levels again. Lack of moisture remains a concern across a good portion of the country, creating more worry for these producers as they just don’t know how much stock they can put out on drought affected pastures. Another notable item across the country is the price of cull cows and bulls, which are at very high levels. The beef cattle industry is in contraction mode at this point and some cows are leaving farms a bit sooner than they would if price levels were lower. Higher quality slaughter cows are reaching regularly into the 90’s with a few high dressing cows hitting 100.00 per cwt. High dressing slaughter bulls have climbed into the mid 130’s at some locations as cow buyers are looking for lean product to mix in with the fed cattle trimmings. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady from the previous week at 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 higher at 222.00. The Boxed beef cutout gained again this week as sooner or later warm temperatures will encompass the country and bring on more BBQ’ing outside. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.50 higher at 267.14, while Select was 10.38 higher at 262.52 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 639K for the week, 20K less than last week and 36K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 46 percent heifers.
