Compared to last week, Steers and Heifers sold 1.00 to 9.00 higher with the exception of 600 lbs Steers in the North Central region selling 5.00 lower. Demand was reported good to very good. Some sales of Feeder Cattle that stood out among the rest was at Ogallala Livestock Auction with 400 lbs Steers sold at 313.00 Per Cwt and 922 lbs at 201.00 Per Cwt. All time high record prices for both live and dressed sales surpassing the last record highs in 2014-2015. That is due to a low supply of market ready cattle, and declining weights. Lowest cattle herd numbers since 1962. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 4.00 to 5.00 higher on live sales from 172.00 to 177.00 and dressed sales 5.00 to 8.00 higher from 275.00 to 280.00. The Southern Plains sold live sales 3.00 to 5.00 higher at 170.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 8.91 higher at 290.98, while Select was 5.06 higher at 275.78 for the same period. Feeder Cattle closes for the week April 0.2 lower at 200.625 and May 0.15 higher at 205.400. May Corn closed lower 0.17 for the week at 6.4350. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 603K for the week, 48K less than last week, and 62K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 45% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
