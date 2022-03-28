RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 166,900 29,900 24,900 221,700
Last Week: 186,300 44,900 5,100 236,300
Year Ago: 201,200 42,400 32,900 276,500
Compared to last week, calves and stocker cattle under 700 lbs sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher. Yearlings over 800 lbs traded unevenly steady with ranges 3.00 higher to 3.00 lower. Demand remains very good for light weight calves and heavier stocker cattle weighing 500-700 lbs which is just right for these hard-wintered feeders coming to auction. Steer and heifer calves going to grass are finding an active market, as optimism is still lurking about as the CME cattle futures for the fall months are all trading over 180.00. In Fort Pierre, S.D. at the livestock auction on Friday sold 285 head of 600-650 lb steers averaging 622 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 195.86 and 485 yearling steers weighing 857 lbs sold for 159.25. Cattle feeders sold fed cattle this past week at mostly steady money with last week at 138.00, not exactly what feedlots were looking for this week but Live Cattle futures struggled to find motivation till midweek when trading started then finding positive ground on Thursday and Friday. Live Cattle futures seem to be killing time and finding a lot of overhead resistance at this time. Boxed-beef values are advancing and grinding higher seasonally with April upon us this means that grilling season is coming up which is big for retailers; as this is an opportunity for increased meat sales. Boxed-beef prices on Friday close mixed with Choice .23 cents higher at 262.64 and Select .45 cents lower at 252.14 compared to the prior Fridayâ€™s close with Choice at 258.16 and Select at 250.65. Cattle on Feed Report was released Friday afternoon with On Feed at 101 percent; Placements at 109 percent with the average guess at 106.5 percent; Marketings were 105 percent. Also this past week Cold Storage Report was released with total red meat supplies in freezers 5 percent higher than last month and 1 percent higher from last year. Total lbs of beef in freezers were up 1 percent from last month and 4 percent higher than last year. Corn futures on Friday closed higher with May corn closing 5 3/4 higher at 7.54 and December corn 1 1/2 cents higher at 6.69 as prices are trying to hold corn acres as this week estimated crop plantings are to be released. Estimated Daily Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection was estimated for week at 659,000, last week 644,000 and last year at 649,000. Auction volume this week included 55 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.