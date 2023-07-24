Compared to a week ago, steers sold 1.00 lower to 5.00 higher with the exception of 600 to 700 lbs steers in the North Central region selling 13.00 lower. Heifers sold steady to 6.00 higher with the exception of 600 to 800 lbs heifers in the North Central region selling 4.00 lower.
Demand was moderate to good with buyers discounting calves with high health risks which aren’t expected to perform well in the summer heat. From the inventory report released on Friday all cattle and calves down 3% at 95.9 million head.
All cows and heifers that have calved at 38.8 million head, 2% less than a year ago. Of that total beef cows were estimated at 29.4 million head and milk cows at 9.4 million head.
All heifers 500 pounds and over came in at 15 million head, down 4% from the previous year. Steers 500 pounds and over were down 3% at 13.9 million head. Bulls 500 pounds and over totaled 1.9 million head 5% lower than last year.
Calves under 500 pounds totaled 26.3 million head, 3% less from a year earlier. This year’s calf crop is estimated at 33.8 million head, 2% down from a year ago. Cattle on feed on July 1 was estimated at 11.2 million head, 2% lower than a year ago.
Of that total, 6.73 million were steers, 3% less than last year and 4.47 million head were heifers, unchanged compared to a year ago. Marketings for June totaled 1.96 million head, 5% lower than a year ago.
Thursday’s livestock slaughter report showed commercial red meat production down 4% at 4.55 billion pounds compared to the 4.73 billion pounds produced in June 2022.
Beef production at 2.33 billion pounds 5% below the previous year. Cattle Slaughter totaled 2.89 million head, down 5% from last year. Cash sales in the TX/OK/NM were 2.00 higher at 180.00.
Kansas traded Live FOB sales at 180.00, live delivered purchases traded from 184.00 to 185.00. Live trades in Nebraska sold 2.00 higher at 188.00, with a few up to 191.50 while dressed sales were 2.00 to 5.00 higher at 295.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.20 lower at 302.74, while Select was 0.11 higher at 276.73 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 628K for the week, 5K less than last week, and 35K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 50% weighing over 600lbs and 43% heifers.
