RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 200,100 32,400 2,500 235,000
Last Week: 165,500 21,000 50,400 236,900
Year Ago: 195,800 19,500 3,600 218,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 7.00 lower. Moderate demand for spring born calves this week as many farmer feeders are busy working on their fall harvest and not quite ready to take on newly weaned, bawling calves. Good demand remains for yearlings but there was pressure on the market this week as the futures contracts softened and new crop corn prices went higher, causing concern for higher costs of gain. The drought has expanded even further across the nation as over 75 percent of the country is in some sort of drought designation. Producers in the driest regions started shipping calves, even though they may not be weaned to try and save hay for cows to winter. Bulk of the calves sold this week would be marketed roughly a month earlier than normal. On the flip side, many farmer feeders aren't willing yet to receive calves as they don't have the labor necessary to get both get the crop out and start calves on feed and watch them as closely as needed to keep them healthy. Feedyard pens are dry and dusty as temps have been warm and windy, which can make for health problems for newly weaned cattle. There is still plenty of demand for yearlings, as that supply is limited compared to year's past, but cattle feeders are a little more cautious now than they were this summer as new crop corn will be much higher than what it was last fall. More calves on the consignment lists for next week at auctions as the grass gets short with the limited rainfall late summer into early fall. Hurricane Ian drove right through the heart of Florida hampering receipts as most markets and order buyers shut their doors in preparation for driving winds, rain and expected flooding. Florida receipts this week were around 16 percent of a year ago. Heavy rains in the Carolinas will hamper movement of livestock in the coming week. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold mostly steady to 1.00 higher from 144.00 to 146.00, while the dressed sales sold steady to 4.00 lower at 228.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported steady at 143.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.88 lower at 243.75, while Select was 0.82 higher at 220.13 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 664K for the week, 3K less than last week and 24K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 48 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.