Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North Central and South Central regions sold 1.00 higher to 3.00 lower. In the Southeast region steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good. The September 1 Cattle on Feed report was released on Friday afternoon with the report being neutral with the second highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. As drought conditions remain, this year has seen increased heifer placements reflected by a larger heifer slaughter. Cattle on feed was reported at 101%, placements at 100% and Marketings at 106%. The daily cattle slaughter of 130,147 on September 7 was the first time it topped 130,000 since December 2013. The daily slaughter for those days were both in federal holiday weeks. Total red meat supplies in freezers were up 1% from the previous month and up 20 % from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 1% from the previous month and up 24% from last year. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold mostly 1.00 higher at 144.00 to 145.00, while the dressed sales sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher from 228.00 to 232.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 143.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.77 lower at 248.63, while Select was 7.34 lower at 219.31 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 667K for the week, same as last week and 24K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 45% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
