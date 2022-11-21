Compared to last week steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher in the North-Central with the exception of 700 lbs heifers at 6.00 lower. In the South-Central and Southeast regions steers and heifers sold mostly steady; 2.00 lower to 1.00 higher. Cattle on feed numbers reported at 99% of a year ago that was just slightly above the average pre report estimate but still within the ranges. Marketings were pretty much right in line with expectations at 101%. The big news came from the placement number which was reported at 94% which was 2% below the average estimate and slightly below the very bottom end of the range. It was also noted that this was the smallest October placement number recorded since the report began in 1996. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold steady to 2.00 higher at 153.00-155.00, dressed sales sold steady at 242.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported steady to 1.00 higher at 150.00-151.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.07 lower at 254.87 and Select was 2.44 lower at 232.83 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 674K for the week, 3K more than last week and 6K lower than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 39 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
