Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Good to very good demand for all weights of steers and heifers, but by far the best demand is for a light fleshed steer to make a yearling out of. The weather moderated this week and allowed cattle producers to get their stock shipped to town and buyers were ready and anxious to get them bought. There is a great amount of optimism in the cattle industry as the cash fed cattle market trades around the 165.00 mark, depending on how muddy the cattle are, and the fall months of the CME Feeder Cattle contract are very enticing. The CME Cattle Complex posted gains again this week and the May Feeder Cattle hit a contract high this week; closing the week at 200.95. Prior to this week, only the Late summer/fall contracts were over the 200.00 mark. Since the first of the year, the May FC contract is 8.10 higher. Flesh condition remains the key to reaching the heights of the feeder cattle market as costs of gain are much higher than what was forecast as the feeding conditions have been so tough this year. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 higher at 165.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 3.00 higher at 265.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.04 higher at 289.32, while Select was 0.22 lower at 276.86 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 629K for the week, 11K more than last week, and 30K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 44% heifers.
