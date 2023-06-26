RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 134,200 29,300 34,700 198,200
Last Week: 177,000 25,300 28,100 230,400
Year Ago: 105,600 45,600 35,300 186,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers of all weights traded very uneven to mixed; steady to 5.00 higher to 5.00 lower with most of the advances on the heifer calves. Demand was still moderate to good with unevenness and sideways movement all week on the feeders. Buyers still have orders and are present to buy cattle but at current price levels there seems to be some nervousness to push prices much higher or perhaps feeder markets have reached the point of topping or even tipping as the word “lower” has reared its ugly head the last couple of weeks on market reports. On the other hand, buyers that are trying to assemble numbers and/or fill orders have an understanding of current conditions good and bad and in many cases those selling fat cattle need to reinvest their money in calves or yearlings. Still impressive yearling prices were still to be found around the market circuit. On Monday at the Callaway Livestock Center in Kingdom City, MO sold a pot load of 877 lb steers sold for 228.75. In El Reno, OK at OKC West Livestock Market sold 394 head 1011 lb steers for 221.00 with 152 head of their bigger brothers weighing 1143 lbs dropping the gavel at 196.00. In Dodge City, KS at Winter Livestock sold 202 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 865 lbs for a weighted average price of 224.86. On Friday in Lexington, NE sold 1049 head of 900-935 lb steers averaging 914 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 226.68 and 320 head averaging 897 lbs at 230.34. Overall fundamentals remain good for the market to have an extended turn lower. “Corn is King” and the corn market has been on a wild ride up and down over the past 10 trading days. Corn prices will continue to ride on the next weather forecast as volatility reigns over the grain market. The corn rating dropped to 55% good to excellent down 6 points from 61% last week and at 70% last year. Dry weather has sparked buying in the grain markets as weather trumps all other market factors. The big concern is the dry areas of the Midwest that need to have rain over the next two weeks or yields will be reduced sharply. On Friday July corn closed 29 3/4 cents lower at 6.30 3/4 with December corn closing 32 3/4 lower at 5.88 as the Friday weather forecast had hopes for rain over the next week. Fed Cattle trade this week was mostly 2.00 lower in the Southern Plains at 180.00, with sales in the North mainly 182.00-185.00 mostly 3.00-5.00 lower. Boxed-beef prices are feeling the “Dog Days of Summer” closing lower for the week as on Friday Choice closed .46 cents lower at 334.01 and Select closing 3.84 lower at 299.96 compared to the previous Friday’s close with Choice at 343.09 and select at 310.95. Daily Livestock slaughter under Federal Inspection on Friday was estimated at 649,000, 15,000 more than last week and 16,000 less than year ago. Cattle on Feed Report was released Friday with On Feed at 97.1%, Placements at 104.6%, Marketings 101.7%. Placements were slightly bearish with draught stricken areas bringing more feeders to the market. Auction volume this week included 47% over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
