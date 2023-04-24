RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 198,400 43,100 6,600 248,100
Last Week: 207,900 41,300 45,500 294,700
Year Ago: 155,600 42,200 32,000 229,800
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher early week, with mid-week on markets uneven, wavering in either direction but rarely more than 5.00. Yearlings traded mostly steady. The feeder market remains very active as cattle feeders are anxious to get cattle bought as they feel very hopeful for the future months in the fat cattle market. All the participants in the feeder cattle market are leery of how high prices are and going higher but no one wants to be caught with empty pens or pastures at this time with the fed cattle market rising higher than any level thought possible this spring. There were many impressive sales this week especially in the Northern Plains were on Wednesday in Aberdeen, SD at the Hubb City Livestock auction sold over 1200 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 876 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 199.01, in Fort Pierre, SD on Friday sold 278 head of steers averaging 829 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 216.47, but featuring many strings of replacement heifers with 260 head weighing 850-900 lbs averaging 855 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 193.50, near 400 head weighing 750-800 lbs averaging 781 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 209.63. In Ogallala, NE on Thursday sold 376 head of steers weighing 700-750 lbs averaging 731 lbs for a weighted average price of 229.72. In Green Forrest, AK at the Northern Arkansas Livestock Auction on Wednesday sold a pot load of 773 lb steers at 214.00. On Thursday in Paris, KY at the Paris Stockyards sold 120 replacement heifers weighing 761 lbs for 199.00. For the balance of the spring, many producers will be concentrating on getting their corn and soybeans in the ground while most available supplies of calves and yearlings will be turned out on grass until the summer yearling specials. Fed cattle market took a break this week after last week’s huge gains as this fed cattle market is not seeing a typical spring as carcass weights continue to decline as less pounds of beef means less product to sell. Trade in the Southern Plains was mostly steady at 175.00, with trade in the Northern Plains from 180.00-185.00 and dressed sales mostly 2.00 lower with the bulk of the trade at 288.00. Boxed-beef values have seen multiple of consecutive days trading higher as retailers are ready to put plenty of product on the shelves with Memorial Day, graduations, Mothers and Fathers Days all fast approaching as the grilling season is one of the rights of spring. Choice boxed-beef closed Friday at 306.60 down .39 cents with Select closing .94 cents lower at 287.80 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 302.62 and Select at 283.87. The Choice-Select spread has widened to near 19.00, as they are putting emphasis on grade currently. That spread is expected to gradually climb through this spring into early summer. A reduction in harvest rates is one of the tools available to packers to try and keep the cutout in check. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 622K for the week, 9K more than last week, and 42K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 49 pct over 600 lbs and 47 pct heifers.
