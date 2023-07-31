Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 1.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good. The supply of feeders was light to moderate and typical of a late July offering.
Extreme heat dampened buyer’s excitement on the calf market this week and those high-risk calves continue to find very little excitement. Yearlings on the other hand, many of which that are still out there have been held back typically in load lots garner a lot of excitement and continue to sell at or near record high prices.
On Saturday in Dodge City, Kansas, Winter Livestock hosted an event with over 6K head on hand with near 50 straight loads weighing from mostly 750 to 950 lbs.
In the Medium and Large 1 Steers 900 to 950 lb category, near 1,000 head sold at a weighted average a 237.89 or over $2200.00 per head. Old timers are not recalling being able to sell cattle for that many dollars per head after the last drought in 2012 to 2013.
They feel blessed to be able to sell cattle that high, however costs are tremendously higher than a year ago. According to NASS, livestock farms saw expenses increased 18.1% year over year. For the July 2023 survey results, the Rural Mainstreet Index rose above growth neutral for a fourth straight month and over 90% of surveyed rural bankers are concerned about the continued rise in interest rates.
Last week, NASS published the Cold Storage report as of June 30. Total red meat supplies in freezers were down 6% from the previous month and down 14% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 3% from the previous month and down 20% from last year.
Beef prices have remained high throughout the first half of the year, with limited amount of beef cuts moving to cold storage meaning that packers continue to move fresh product through the pipeline.
Negotiated cash sales of slaughter steers and heifers in the South Plains sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower at 178.00 to 179.00 on limited sales. Nebraska dressed sales were 3.00 lower at 292.00 to 295.00 and live trades in Nebraska sold steady at 2.00 lower at 186.00.
Boxed beef has bounced around the current level for a couple weeks now with no clear direction one way or another.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.74 lower at 302.00, while Select was 0.81 higher at 277.54 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 619K for the week, 5K less than last week, and 47K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 53% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.
