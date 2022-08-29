Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North Central and South Central Regions sold steady to 4.00 higher. In the Southeast Region steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 lower with the exception of 400 lbs steers selling2.00 higher. Demand was good this week nationwide. With some improvement on the U.S. Drought Monitor over the week, several areas did receive some moisture and drought conditions have improved. The early marketing of calves continues for most areas of the U.S. Additionally, the reduction and liquidation of the herds has continued with mature cow year to date harvest increasing 10 percent over the last two years. September Corn 0.4275 higher for the week with Fridays close at 6.6875. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 0.50 to 1.00 lower at 145.00 to 148.00, while the dressed sales sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower from 232.00 to 233.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 142.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.52 lower at 262.76, while Select was 0.82 higher at 238.76 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 678K for the week, 17K more than last week and 25K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
