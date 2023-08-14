Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Demand was moderate to very good with the best demand for lighter weight calves as some backgrounders were very active in the market trying to acquire some calves for fall grazing.
Auction receipts this week are back where they normally are for summertime and YTD receipts are just under year ago numbers as some timely rains have been received across cow-calf states.
Drought-stricken ranchers are analyzing how they plan on weaning spring born calves. The easiest process to wean calves is to load them on a trailer right off the cow as some producers don’t have the space to wean calves for 45-plus days that buyers want.
However, the best prices will not be received by those producers. Cattle buyers will get more selective the longer the fall moves along. Ranchers will also be in a conundrum of what to do with open cows this fall.
Right now, cow prices are better than the last time the country experienced drought conditions in 2012-13 or 2018. Higher cow prices this go around are mostly due to the smallest beef cow herd in 60-plus years.
The biggest questions in analysts’ minds are how many replacement heifers will be kept back this year as calf prices are at all-time highs and how many cows will be available to cow processing plants this fall and into the first half of next year.
Will cow prices and fed cattle prices go higher or lower? Beef demand will allow the processors to charge whatever the market will bear in the marketplace as cash cattle prices continue to be around record highs.
Negotiated cash sales of slaughter steers and heifers in the South Plains sold steady at 180.00. Nebraska dressed sales were steady at 295.00 and live trades in Nebraska sold steady at 188.00. Boxed beef has found support at the current level for the past three weeks.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.82 higher at 302.61, while Select was 0.75 higher at 277.23 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 603K for the week, 10K less than last week, and 42K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 53% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
