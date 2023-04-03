RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 185,800 48,200 81,700 315,700
Last Week: 186,600 27,200 5,000 218,800
Year Ago: 185,500 34,800 3,700 224,000
Compared to last week, steers sold 1.00 to 4.00 higher, while heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Demand remained good to very good, with only moderate demand for fleshier types at auctions nationwide this week. The drought monitor still shows a significant band in the Central part of the country from the southern due north to the Canadian line in Severe to Exceptional drought. A storm rolled across the Plains affecting many states from North and South Dakota to Arkansas and Indiana. Tornados popped down out of the sky in many places late week and destroyed several homes with fatalities listed as well. Turbulence in the atmosphere left many states to have horrific straight-line winds that brought down equipment sheds and livestock barns. Russell (IA) Livestock Market sustained major damage (mostly to pens) when the storm rolled through on Friday afternoon, however the sales arena was still standing, and owners were having their normal sale on Monday April 3. Agriculture is a resilient field to be involved in…don’t say it can’t be done. With spring storms and the calendar turning to April, the grass will be turning a darker shade of green soon as a fertilizer will make grass grow quicker. Fertilizer inputs are cheaper this year than last and some producers skipped last year. Skipping two years of not fertilizing will hamper growth, so ranchers in some areas are reporting their fertilizer costs are 25% less than last year. The wheat in the southern plains sure doesn’t look like it should this time of year. It should be lush and tillered out, however if it’s not under a pivot this year… it may not have even sprouted to come up. In Kansas and Texas, 52 % and 48 % respectively winter wheat crop is reportedly in poor to very poor condition. In west-central Kansas, their yearly rainfall is typically almost 19 inches. Some spots have only received less than 9 inches. If moisture isn’t received there soon, there will be a considerable amount of wheat abandoned. The CME Cattle Complex posted sharply higher gains this week with Live Cattle contracts being 4.725 to 5.350 higher on the week. Feeder Cattle contracts were 6.025 to 7.850 higher for the week. The last time there was a weekly trend that rivaled this week was early June of last year. The packer always wants to buy negotiated cash fed cattle cheaper every week, however this was not even close to the case this week. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 to 4.00 higher at 165.00 to 167.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 to 7.00 higher at 270.00 to 272.00. Live sales in Nebraska sold from 168.00 to 172.00. The last time that prices were this high was late 2014 into early 2015. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.19 higher at 282.07, while Select was 1.97 higher at 270.72 for the same period. Processors have been trying to keep the cutout up to get the meat sold at a profit. To do that, they have been reducing harvest rates in the last few months. Year to Date Cattle slaughter is now down 2.3% from a year ago as cattle feeders are waiting on the calf feds to enter the harvest pipeline. The winter has been tough on cattle in the Northern Plains and the delay due to that winter could be around three weeks. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 651K for the week, 25K more than last week, and 12K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52% weighing over 600 lbs and 48% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.