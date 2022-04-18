RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 154,800 35,700 2,700 193,200
Last Week: 202,200 57,500 70,800 330,500
Year Ago: 217,500 56,200 18,100 291,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower except for the heifers in the South-Central region being firm to 3.00 higher. Demand was reported as moderate to good, with the best demand on the greener kind that will maximize compensatory gain in the feedyard or on grass. The South-Central region steer-heifer spread had ballooned on their 5-weight heifers to over 30.00 in recent weeks and buyers realized that the lighter weight heifers needed to get back in line with where that spread is historically. Last spring the highest 5-weight steer to heifer spread was 25.25; while this year topped 30.00 on two occasions and has been 28.59 for the last eight weeks. There was some moisture received this week in areas that very dearly needed it. But more is needed, which is keeping some pressure on the light cattle market that could run on grass as yearlings. In the Northern Plains, the Easter holiday and blizzard conditions hampered receipts. With the Dakotas in the heart of calving season, temperatures are normally in the 40’s and 50’s, however single digit low temps were normal for several days this week. Couple that with 50 mph winds and inches upon inches of snow brought hazardous and treacherous conditions in their area. No doubt that the recent drought has taken a toll on the psyche of ranchers in the affected area. However, if they don’t have but a portion of their calf crop to sell in the fall, it could be hard times ahead as replacement cattle become more expensive in the near future, when cow herd contraction is in full swing. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 to 2.00 higher from the previous week at 139.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 3.00 to 5.00 higher at 225.00 to 227.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.15 higher at 272.62, while Select was 1.43 lower at 258.90 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 634K for the week, 37K less than last week and 7K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
