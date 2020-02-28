NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 02/28/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 202,700 67,000 1,200 270,900

Last Week: 240,100 36,100 38,900 315,100

Year Ago: 219,100 60,400 2,700 282,200

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 10.00 lower in the North

and Southcentral regions, while the Southeast steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 4.00

lower. The negativity in the marketplace erased all of last week’s gains in feeder

cattle circles. Feeder cattle nationwide still was reported to have moderate to good

demand; it’s just that the demand was at lower levels. Auction receipts were

curtailed somewhat this week as anecdotes of cattle producers pulling their

consignments from local auction barns this week was not uncommon. Producers are not

wanting to get caught in the aftermath of this week’s market drop. There are willing

sellers, but there are always some that have enough winter forage left over to feed

the cattle until better times develop in the marketplace. The worldwide uncertainty

started early this week with articles and features stating the COVID-19 virus had

spread to European countries. Concern ran rampant throughout the world almost

immediately. As the Dow saw a high above 29,500 just a few short weeks ago, this

week’s close was reported around 25,000, with quadruple digit losses a couple of days

this week. U.S. cattle markets were affected immediately as beef demand is expected

to be hindered in the near term. With growth and prosperity in the economy, people

feel confident and are willing to spend some disposable income to eat out; beef is

typically part of that experience. The weekly price drop in the CME Cattle Complex

was larger than when the fire occurred in a southwestern Kansas fed cattle slaughter

plant in August 2019. This week, the April Live Cattle Contract was 10.68 lower to

close at 107.57, the contract low since the contract came on the board in October

2018. The June contract also hit its contract low this week. The amount of dollars

that have vanished in one week’s time frame has got to be staggering and economists

may have a difficult time tallying it all up. Fed cattle trade occurred on Tuesday

and Wednesday of this week and was mostly 5.00 lower at 115.00 live, while dressed

sales were 3.00 to 5.00 lower at 185.00 to 187.00. Cattle Slaughter under FI

estimated at 627K for the week, 1K less than last week and 18K more than a year

ago. On the week, Choice cutout closed 0.21 higher at 205.30, while Select was 2.79

lower at 198.91; widening the Choice-Select spread to 6.39. Auction volume this week

included 55 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.