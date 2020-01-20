Let's discuss the elephant in the room...

It's estimated there are over one million elephants in the world, with around seven-hundred thousand in Africa, according to the World Atlas. Of those elephants in Africa, 16 are at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya.

"The important thing here is that it's community run," said Indi Bilkhu, safari leader for Royal African Safari. "It's a community initiative to look after these animals, and then re-release them in the wild."

These babies are anywhere from one to three-years-old. They were brought to the sanctuary on abandonment, sickness or human wildlife conflicts. They're nursed and taught to live on their own, eventually being released into the wild around the age of four. In one day, there are eight feeding times, each elephant with it's own unique formula recipe.

It's a place beneficial for not just the elephants, but the surrounding communities.

"From that donation, they're running the elephant orphanage, basically, but there's also money going into schools," said Bilku. "People are coming into the area and saying, 'what can we do for the community?' So, there's more healthcare, there's more schools. When she talks about transport, there's vehicles going up and down, so if somebodies not well, or there's an emergency, something like that. Also, more security in the area because there's more people on the ground working towards this one thing."

But what makes the conservancy special is the women who run it.

"The community thinks that we cannot handles these wild animals," said Naomi Leshongoro. "But, we normally invite them to come and see what we are doing, and they feel so impressed by the work that we are doing."

"There's more of a female approach to looking after Reteti and the feeding, and 'is the baby not well?' etc. etc. 'What do we do? How do we fix this?'" said Bilkhu. "It comes from that more nurturing aspect."