List of winners at the 2021 ACM Awards
Entertainer of the Year — Luke Bryan
Female artist of the Year — Maren Morris
Male artist of the Year — Thomas Rhett.
Album of the Year — “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year — “The Bones,” Maren Morris, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins
Single of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Duo of the Year — Dan + Shay
Group of the Year — Old Dominion
New female artist of the Year — Gabby Barrett
New male artist of the Year — Jimmie Allen
Musical event of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Video of the Year — “Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown
