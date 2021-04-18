List of winners at the 2021 ACM Awards

Entertainer of the Year — Luke Bryan

Female artist of the Year — Maren Morris

Male artist of the Year — Thomas Rhett.

Album of the Year — “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year — “The Bones,” Maren Morris, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins

Single of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Duo of the Year — Dan + Shay

Group of the Year — Old Dominion

New female artist of the Year — Gabby Barrett

New male artist of the Year — Jimmie Allen

Musical event of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Video of the Year — “Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown