Main winners
COMEDY SERIES
“Ted Lasso.”
DRAMA SERIES
“The Crown”
LIMITED SERIES
“The Queen’s Gambit”
ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES Jean Smart, “Hacks”
ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”
ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM:
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
WRITING, VARIETY SERIES “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
VARIETY TALK SERIES
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES “Saturday Night Live”
WRITING, COMEDY SERIES “Hacks”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
“Hamilton”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Previously announced winners:
GUEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”
GUEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES Claire Foy, “The Crown”
TELEVISION MOVIE
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”
GUEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES
Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
GUEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES
Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
“Queer Eye”
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
