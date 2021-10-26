List of 7 marked for death linked to Root

Lawrence Root, the suspect in three slayings and another shooting who reportedly killed himself early yesterday morning is believed to have written a “kill” list while he was holding hostages at the Gary Beisinger home, 7 East Hills drive.
Such a list was found by sheriff’s deputies in the Beisinger home in a search late yesterday.
It was under a coffee table where it evidently had been dropped.
A similar paper to that of the list was also found in the Beisinger home.
Seven names were on the list, all in-laws of the dead murder suspect. The list read”
“Kay Hunt (kill)
“David Hunt (kill)
“Everett Bennett (kill)
“Carlyon Bennett (kill)
“Ronnie Bennett (kill)
“Irine Bennett (kill)
“Karen Root (kill) (kill) (kill) Now).”
Karen Root, the last name on the kill list is the estranged wife of the dead suspect.
Her maiden name was Bennett. Mrs. Irene Bennett, one of those named on the list, resides at 412 Pendleton street.
She said today she knew she was one the dead suspect wanted to kill. She is Mrs. Root’s mother. She also stated she believed, after reading earlier notes written by the dead murder suspect, that he planned to kill all those named and slay his wife last prior to committing suicide.
“We moved so he didn’t know where we were staying,” Mrs. Bennett explained. “Karen moved next door to me at 410 Pendleton street. I don’t know why the police couldn’t find him on that warrant.”
Kay Hunt is Mrs. Root’s sister. David Hunt is her husband. They reside at 421 Kentucky street.
Everett Bennett is Mrs. Root’s brother. Carolyn Bennett at 412 Pendleton street. Hopeful the dead murder suspect couldn’t find them there.
Ronnie Bennett is Mrs. Root’s brother.
Mrs. Root filed a divorce petition Jan. 9 in Judge Fred E. Schoenlaub’s court. She stated she and her husband were parents of five children, were married Sept. 30, 1961, and separated Jan. 5 this year.
She alleged her husband had slapped and beaten her, used abusive names and also drank to excess.
The five children of Mrs. Root and the dead murder suspect include girls three, six, nine and 11 years old and a boy four years old.
Mrs. Irene Bennett, the mother-in-law of the dead murder suspect, said the Garlocks were friends, not related to either Mrs. Root or the dead murder suspect who had been living with them.
The three killed in the Garlock home, 2608 Walnut street Tuesday night were Mrs. Dwayne Garlock, 30, and her two daughters, Pamela Pittam, 12, and Shelley Pittam, 13.
