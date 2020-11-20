Lions Clubs International Foundation awarded a grant of $2,000 to be used by St. Joseph East Side Lions Club in order to help feed the needy in St. Joseph. In order to make those dollars stretch, a check was given to Second Harvest Community Food Bank to be used for Turkey Day on Nov. 17.

The Lions’ money was then able to provide three meals for each dollar of donation, which added up to 6,000 meals for hungry people. When the annual Turkey Day arrived, Lions joined with other volunteers helping to direct traffic and load vehicles with turkeys and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving feasts.

Those Lions participating were Randy Parlett, Nancy Hall, Karen Woodbury, Lynn Hudson, Ken Hines, Rick Hope, Mike and Karen Culjat, David and Carol Gentry and John and Kathy Reese.