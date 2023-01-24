MELBOURNE, Australia — Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal, unseeded Magda Linette has gone one better and is into the Australian Open semifinals.
The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, adding the former No. 1 to the list of top players she has beaten at Melbourne Park during this tournament.
Linette, who had lost seven of nine previous matches against Pliskova, has defeated Anett Kontaveit, Ekaterina Alexandrova and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in successive rounds.
A player from Poland was favored to reach the latter stages of the tournament, but it was top-seeded Iga Swiatek that everyone would have expected — and not Linette.
“It’s so emotional I can’t really believe it," Linette said. “I tried to stay composed and took my chances when I could."
Linette will play the winner of the second women's quarterfinal Wednesday between No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Donna Vekic. They meet in Thursday night's semifinals.
The other women's semifinalists were determined on Tuesday. Two-time former Australian champion Victoria Azarenka will play Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina for a chance to play in Saturday night's final. Rybakina beat Swiatek in the fourth round.
