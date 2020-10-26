Alison Reckewey realized the potential for her business to help local nonprofits after she raised $2,500 in 2019 for the Monarch, the hospice care center where Reckewey's mother spent her final days.

Reckewey said she was grateful for the care the Monarch provided and decided to start a campaign to sell her handmade jewelry and donate all of the profits to the facility in honor of her mother, Brenda.

Last January "was the one-year anniversary of my mom's death. I made a whole collection based around jewelry that my mom would wear," Reckewey said. "It was a very therapeutic thing for me to do."

Reckewey said she raised enough funds in that campaign for a person to receive free hospice care at the Monarch for seven days. Since then, Reckewey's mission for her business — Spitfire July — has extended to helping other nonprofits that provide services and assistance related to issues Reckewey is passionate about.

From January to September, she raised about $3,200 in donations for various organizations and causes.

"People do actually want to buy what I'm making, and then also they're willing to help me with my cause of choice," Reckewey said.

Creating jewelry and crafts has always been a passion and hobby for Reckewey, and she started selling her jewelry on Etsy in 2011. In November 2019, Reckewey rebranded her Etsy business into Spitfire July with a website and Instagram account.

Although Reckewey originally started selling jewelry made out of beads, she has expanded to creating earrings out of polymer clay and fringe, which has been a hit.

"It's something new that a lot of people aren't doing," Reckewey said. "I was able to combine my original love of beading to something more modern and accessible."

Reckewey said her business focus is based on helping others become bold and confident, which Reckewey shows through the nonprofits she chooses. Since the fundraiser for the Monarch, Reckewey has donated her jewelry to be auctioned off for a Still We Rise campaign that raised $58,000 for No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and local food banks. In June, Reckewey donated her jewelry for a LUX Center for the Arts auction benefitting the Black Leaders Movement in Lincoln and the Malone Community Center.

"It's been nice to be a part of these topical (auctions)," Reckewey said. "After I did those three campaigns, a lot of small businesses started donating a set percentage each month (to specific charities or nonprofits)."

Now, Reckewey said that she donates 5% of her monthly profit toward an organization or cause of her choice. Some of those organizations have been Soul Trak Outdoors, Camp Founder Girls and Black Outside Inc., which are nonprofits that focus on helping communities of color. Reckewey also donates to LGBTQ-focused groups. Reckewey said her family has long donated to charities and nonprofits, so giving a percentage of her business profit to help others is not a new experience for her.

"That's just a moral I was raised on," Reckewey said. "Finding an applicable way to put that into my business just feels very at home."

Despite the economic impact of the pandemic on small businesses, Reckewey said Spitfire July has been unaffected. In fact, the 27-year-old entrepreneur is more motivated than ever to expand her business and make it her full-time job.

"It's a huge honor that people are willing to hang around with me and they care about what I have to say," Reckewey said. "They want to hear about what I have to say about whatever topical things I'm yelling about and they're willing to support me and support other things. It's a full-circle feeling. It's working, it's real."