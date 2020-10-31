It’s Halloween, and despite the pandemic, fans of the holiday will put on makeup and costumes for a day of spookiness. Nathan Pinion and his crew are pros at crafting realistic horror looks— no wonder, given they’ve been doing it for months.
Pinion and his wife, Sydney, are behind “Dead Legion,” a 15-episode web series centered around a group of people plunged into a zombie apocalypse. The series currently is in production.
“It’s a story about unity,” Sydney Pinion said. “There’s a priest, there is a couple of slackers, there’s a homeless woman, there’s a veteran, there’s a cop, there is a trans kid who all have to work together to overcome the circumstances that fall into their lap.”
The series is inspired by films like George A. Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead” and John Carpenter’s “They Live,” according to “Dead Legions’” website. Nathan Pinion’s passion for film was also inspired by a classic, although of a different genre.
“I’ve wanted to direct films since I was a really little kid and I saw ‘Jurassic Park’ and was just sort of taken aback by how the art form can sort of take you on a journey,” Pinion said. “Film has kind of just been an all engrossing passion for years now.”
Pinion has had the idea for a zombie movie since high school, and after first forays into short films and low-budget features, it developed into the web series the team is currently working on.
“All those years ago, we had a dream and now sort of have the skills and technical know-how to make it a reality,” he said.
Most of the technical aspects are handled by Nathan Pinion, who has worked in advertising for the last three years, while Sydney Pinion handles production and organizational elements.
“Lots of stuff is what we’ve learned ourselves,” she said. “And then a lot of it is just because we do have a lot of really talented people in this area, so it is just stumbling upon like-minded people.”
One of these like-minded people is Spencer Pearce, who has been working with Sydney and Nathan Pinion on different projects for the last five years and plays one of the main characters, Dave, in “Dead Legion.”
“The thing that’s been consistent most of the time is working with them, because they’re not only great friends, but they’re also very professional,” Pearce said. “They keep a tight schedule and everything just moves like clockwork until shooting wraps and everything gets published.”
Filming takes place at different spots around St. Joseph. One of the pivotal scenes involves a zombie-filled Krug Pool and villainous monologue by main antagonist Ashfield, played by Jacob Blessing. Blessing, a Michael Myers fan and avid role player, especially enjoyed his action scenes.
“We had an action sequence that a lot of it was almost entirely myself and Marcus, who plays the protagonist of the show,” Blessing said. “We came up with a lot of that action sequence ourselves. Nathan just said, ‘All right, here’s where you’re standing. This is what’s happened so far. What would you do from here?’ So it’s been really cool to work with somebody who isn’t a tyrant about the script that they have.”
“Dead Legion” relies on community support in the form of donations and extras needed to play background characters. The response has been good, according to Nathan Pinion, and people are excited to appear as zombies in the finished series. Scott Noble, who acts in the show and assists with special effects, encourages people to support art made right in St. Joseph.
“Support your local artists. That’s always a great thing,” Noble said. “And on top of all that, I mean, it’s gonna be one heck of a ride. It’s got everything you could hope for in something that you want entertainment from.”
“Dead Legion” does not have a release date yet, and community support is encouraged. To keep up with progress, donate or purchase merchandise, visit deadlegionseries.com.