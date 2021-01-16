It can be tough for teens in St. Joseph to find a place to learn, have fun and connect — especially during a pandemic.
With activities, help with schoolwork, Wi-Fi and computers, the YWCA’s GRIT (Growing Resilient Independent Teens) Center has been making the lives of at-risk teens a little easier.
Open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the YWCA, 304 N. Eighth St., the program offers teens ages 12 to 19 guidance, mentorship and fun at no cost.
“We’re here to listen to them and hopefully meet the unmet needs that the community doesn’t have to offer,” Rachel Kretzer, YWCA family resources director, said.
To some adults, reaching teens in the 2020s might seem like a Herculean task. Their world moves faster with social media and the ever-evolving apps that connect them.
Regardless of the generation, Kretzer said the core problems they face remain the same.
“The root of their problems that they face and their concerns are very similar to the concerns that you and I probably had at that age,” Kretzer said.
To connect with them and help them open up takes time and some fun activities. On a random Wednesday in January, teens will be in the GRIT Center, a room upstairs in the YWCA building, learning how to make smoothies. On Jan. 20, they’ll be participating in an indoor mini golf competition.
Kretzer said the teens have a say in what activities they want to see happen. Lately, there’s been interest in home economics features like cooking and trying new foods.
As the GRIT Center continues, staff discover the problems teens are facing and how they can help. While they aim for at-risk and homeless teens, they say all teenagers are welcome and their problems know no economic or societal boundaries.
“We have something that we can offer for just about any teen. What we have found is almost every teen who walks through our door has something that they want to talk about or something that’s weighing on their mind,” she said.
With a pandemic reducing students to virtual or hybrid classes, the GRIT Center also offers teens a safe, secure place to connect to the internet, do Zoom sessions and study. Because teens can come from families with drug or alcohol problems or abuse, they’re also there to help with resources.
“If they’re having an issue at school, we have no problem reaching out. We have a great relationship with the school social workers and school counselors and saying, ‘Hey, you know, we talked to this teen, and here’s something that’s going on.’ And then they can get that extra help,” Kretzer said.
Most of all, they want teens to feel safe, protected and lifted up, whether it’s with their studies or sinking a putt during a round of indoor golf. Kretzer said about six months into the program, it’s making a difference.
“I think the good thing is that teens come here and we have these fun activities planned, we have a lot of other activities that they can do. But after doing them, they start to talk to us ... and the more they talk, the more we’re able to help them out,” she said.
The GRIT Center is free and open to students ages 12 to 19. For more information, call 816-232-4481.