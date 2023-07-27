Brides are going dynamic and bold with flower choices heading into 2024.
“We’re starting to see bold colors,” said Stacy Fisher, owner of Garden Gate in St. Joseph. “Don’t get me wrong, we still have our classic white and blush weddings, but people are really grabbing onto Pantone’s Color of the Year, which is Viva Magenta.”
Despite the season, floral shops are incorporating lots of jewel tones into wedding bouquets and centerpieces. Colors like fuchsia, deep red and emerald green especially.
But experts want brides to keep in mind that not all colors are easy to add. Blue, for example, is difficult because there aren’t too many naturally occurring blue flowers. So variety can be difficult without painting, which can be a liability due to staining dresses.
An easy way to add different colors is to take advantage of textures instead.
“I have done arrangements with peacock feathers,” Fisher said. “I adore texture as a florist. Anytime you get to mix greenery or add some sort of organic item, it’s always going to make your arrangement much more interesting.”
Pieces like pheasant feathers and antique broaches can add a special touch to the flowers.
Fisher said she’s also seeing a lot of brides use one flower type or the same color for a monochromatic look — for example, all-white roses or all-white hydrangeas.
“I really feel like the single flower type is really trending in the Midwest because of the Brittney Mahomes wedding,” Fisher said. “(Brittney) had all white roses at her wedding.”
Another dramatic floral trend is decorating the aisles for the wedding ceremony.
“Brides are spending more money on the actual aisle leading up to the altar,” she said.
Small to large arrangements are placed on both sides of the entire line. They are sitting on the ground and have height and personality, she added.
“Some brides are even doing centerpiece-like floral arrangements with 10 to 15 of them lining the aisle,” Fisher said. “Other brides are creating this effect with more of a garland flow with florals and greenery intermingled.”
There’s an outdoor option if the ceremony isn’t inside. Brides are lining the aisle with flowers that look like they are coming out of the ground.
“I haven’t done one of those yet, but I really want to,” Fisher said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Baby’s breath is trending again, too. The add-in is being incorporated into those all-white arrangements, but Fisher said it's also made a big comeback on the coasts in installation pieces.
Installation pieces add drama and effect because they can be used as a backdrop for photo areas, the altar itself or even to the ceiling.
The key is that brides can be as unique as they’d like with their floral arrangements.
Fisher had one set of clients who loved to travel. On the first date, the groom made a flower from a paper map. On their wedding day, he made Fisher a bunch of flowers from maps of places the couple had been. She added them to the floral arrangement.
“It was a unique way to incorporate blue since there aren’t too many naturally occurring blue flowers,” she said.
