Finding a suitable venue to host your big day is a lot like finding a suitable spouse. There is a lot of courting and questions along with getting to know the space and its owners.
“It’s not as easy as it sounds,” said Linda Greer. “There’s a lot of expectations that need to match up with what the couple has in their minds.”
Greer has been accompanying her son’s fiancé to several venues throughout Northwest Missouri – and there are a lot to choose from. While the big day isn’t for another year, they need to get the date locked down soon.
There are many factors to consider when choosing a venue, but size, location, cost and amenities are key.
Greer’s son and his bride are expecting a large wedding. Because the couple is getting married and hosting a reception in the same location, there needs to be room to accommodate hundreds of guests and the ability to transition from ceremony to reception.
“This was a big one for us,” said Brooke Kepley, Greer’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law. “Both of us still have all of our grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from college. We’ve found most venues in the area can accommodate that large of a crowd.”
Couples should also keep in mind if the venue can host an indoor or outdoor wedding ceremony. Some couples dream of an outdoor wedding but Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate. Be sure to check with the venue’s owners on a backup plan.
Parking, however, is another thing.
“Every place we pulled up to, we had a good look at the parking lot,” Kepley said.
Is there close, handicap-accessible parking? If not, is there a golf cart to assist those who can’t walk far? Is there enough parking in general?
Location is another thing to consider. Even though many couples include directions to their venue, some rural locations in the area are, well, hard to find.
“We were able to find the venues, but I could only imagine how lost guests would get,” Greer said. “Location definitely played a role in narrowing down the venue options.”
Cost should also be top of mind. Ask the event space coordinator for a detailed breakdown of what is included in the rental fee, what can be added for an additional fee and what is not available at all.
Most couples, and their families, have a budget. This should be one of the first questions that is asked: “How much? And what’s included?”
For example, what are catering options and are tables, chairs and linens provided? Additionally, couples need to know if there is access to a kitchen and a bar.
Don’t forget to look into the bathroom situation. For example, if the wedding is at a beach, a barn or outdoors, will portable restrooms need to be rented or are they provided?
Greer said she’s been pleasantly surprised by how accommodating most venues are with the amount of amenities included with the cost. And she's equally impressed at how organized and prepared Kepley was.
“I created a list of every single aspect of what is needed at the wedding and reception,” Kepley said. “When talking to the venue’s owner, I simply run down the list of what I need and if they provide that. It’s an easy way to make sure everything gets covered by either of us or them.”
