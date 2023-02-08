532373107 (copy)

Choosing a venue is one of the first steps in planning a wedding.

You have finally agreed to take the next step in your relationship and get married. Now it’s time to select a wedding venue so invitations can be sent to your guests.

Determining how many guests you will invite is one of the first things to do. It will help you decide how big of a venue you will need and also take into account any special needs for guests’ accommodations for the overnight stays if they are traveling long distances.

