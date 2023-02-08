You have finally agreed to take the next step in your relationship and get married. Now it’s time to select a wedding venue so invitations can be sent to your guests.
Determining how many guests you will invite is one of the first things to do. It will help you decide how big of a venue you will need and also take into account any special needs for guests’ accommodations for the overnight stays if they are traveling long distances.
The guest list becomes the guide for the size, style and location of everything. That information will need to be agreed upon about a year from the “I do” date.
Now is the time to decide if you want to enlist the help of a wedding planner. If you are having a large wedding (200 or more guests), it is advisable to pick a planner. The bride and groom will have plenty of lists to keep them busy.
The Atchison Event Center in Atchison, Kansas, has hosted wedding receptions since the late 1990s with plenty of space for a large number of guests.
“Our venue can comfortably seat up to 450 guests for dinner,” Travis Grossman, executive director of the center, said.
The architectural design of the ballroom allows for many unique looks and feels when decorated.
The newest feature every bride will love at the Event Center is the bridal suite, where the bride and her bridesmaids can have their hair, makeup and dressing done as well as lounge while enjoying a relaxing cocktail.
The planner will want to engage the couple in picking the style of the wedding before any big decisions are made, and that includes setting a budget. Once the budget is established, the planner needs to secure the site you have agreed upon. Most venues are booked at least a year ahead of the wedding date.
Amy Wilt makes planning easy for those who use Timber Ridge in Amazonia, Missouri, for their big day.
“I get compliments all the time about how beautiful the scenery is and the rustic barn is a perfect spot to host the reception,” she said. “We want everyone’s wedding to be the best.”
Timber Ridge has beautiful country settings for weddings, and the Wilt family has left no stone unturned when it comes to making events a memorable day.
If the wedding and reception are to be held together, here are a few additional details to look out for:
Out-of-town guests may need accommodations for transportation and a hotel.
