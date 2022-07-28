We live in a visual society and with high-quality cameras at our fingertips, it can be tempting to have them out during a wedding.
“In my experience, and just my experience, I really don’t have that much of a problem with it,” said Lura Landis with Lura Landis Photography.
Landis said she has seen couples post a sign asking guests to not have their phones out during the ceremony, but she tries to embrace it.
“I leave it up to the bride,” she said. “I just do my best to get the shot without the phones. Guests are usually pretty understanding about not putting their phones clear up in the air and in the aisle.”
In the beginning, Landis said it was a nuisance, but people have kind of figured out that it’s an etiquette thing. Sometimes, if the phones are out, she uses them to capture something unique. She once took a photo of a guest’s screen.
“When you’re kind of recording that moment in time, you’re taking it as is,” she said.
Brooke Conard said she remembers the days of struggling to get a good shot because at least one or two phones were held up, blocking her angle.
The photographer-turned-event planner said cell phones can be frustrating. From people not turning them off, and them ringing during the ceremony, to having them out to take videos and photos.
“I feel like the couple paid me to do a good job and capture their day and their guests are making that difficult,” Conard said.
If a couple is adamant about no phones during the ceremony, Landis suggests assigning the ushers to give someone a tap on the shoulder that the bride requested no photos.
Once the photos are taken, there is some etiquette involved in posting them on social media.
Conard and Landis agree guests should not post photos of the bride and groom until at least the reception.
“Definitely don’t take one of her coming down the aisle … then right to social media,” Landis said. “(The bride) wants to have a little bit of surprise and mystery.”
Another social media taboo is posting another guest’s reception shenanigans. Landis said to be respectful.
“You can’t hide anything anymore without a camera on you or video of you,” she said. “If you wouldn’t post it of you then don’t post it of anyone else. They may not want all of that shown.”
Because guests are going to be taking tons of their photos, ones a professional may not be privy to, Conard said couples should create a hashtag.
“It should be something simple, easy to remember and posted everywhere,” she said. “I’ve seen the hashtag at the bottom of the ceremony programs and inserted somewhere into the reception table centerpieces. It’s OK to include it in the décor.
Hashtags are a great way for the couple to see everyone that came to their big day.
“You can pull (the hashtag) right up, and it’ll take you to all the photos and everyone can see them,” Landis said.
For example, couples can use their last name and the year they are married.
