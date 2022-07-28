Outdoor weddings have been on the rise in recent years.
A study from statista.com found that in 2020 the percentage of outdoor ceremonies went up from 57% in 2019 to 68%. Outdoor receptions also went up from 43% to 59%.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly has influenced this change but outdoor weddings on their own have specific merits that also have played a part in them gaining popularity.
Alex Lukins of Atchison, Kansas, has been dreaming of her wedding day for years. She met Kurtis Woodson when they were in high school, but it wasn’t until they met again at a friend’s party four years after graduation that cupid’s arrow hit the mark.
They started dating seriously but when Kurtis’ job was going to take him to Texas, the two made the decision that they wanted to be together forever. They got engaged and had planned to have a spring wedding, but life became complicated when his job actually took him to Oregon.
“The job was supposed to only take a few months that lasted more than a year,” Kurtis said. “But when I returned home, we again started putting our wedding plans in high gear.”
With family in Leavenworth and Atchison, Alex started looking for different churches but soon found that the dates were filled.
“I wanted to make sure the wedding day is perfect,” Alex said. “While most weddings do happen in churches, there are other places that can be chosen.”
Like other couples in recent years, Alex said an outdoor wedding is what they have their sites set on now because of the unique experience those settings can provide.
“Outdoor weddings are gaining more popularity and there are more places locally that can help you plan the wedding from beginning to the end,” Alex said. “With Kurtis’ job, we really never know when we will be traveling to a new site, so we need someone to help create a beautiful scenic wedding.”
