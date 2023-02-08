There’s no doubt that dessert tends to steal the spotlight at any wedding reception, which is why so many couples put a lot of creativity into it.
Diane Reynolds has been baking sweet confections for nearly half a century. During that time, she estimates nearly all of them were for weddings.
The cakes have gone from six-tiered creations stabilized with white, plastic columns and stairs cascading to smaller cakes in the 1970s and fondant-covered cakes in the ‘90s to pies, cookies, cupcake cakes, cake pops and naked cakes in the last 20 years.
“I think I’ve made about everything that comes around,” Reynolds said of wedding trends. “If a bride reaches out and asks if I can make something that I haven’t heard of, I tell them I’ll research it and give her an honest answer. Baking is the true science and most of what they’re wanting is actually aesthetics so it’s easier to adjust to that.”
Some unique options for couples still wanting cake could be uncommon flavors and fillings. Rather than chocolate and vanilla, try lemon, banana, cinnamon, peach, carrot or strawberry. Reynolds tells couples to think of their favorite flavors and do a variety for fun.
Fillings are another great way to add creativity to a standard cake and amp up the tastebuds. Cupcakes or cakes of a suitable flavor could have a raspberry jam-type filling in them. And if they’re chilled, that just adds to the experience. Reynolds said she incorporated blueberry jam into lemon-flavored cakes at a spring wedding a few years ago and topped them with a buttercream frosting.
“Those were heavenly,” she said. “The sky is the limit when it comes to flavor pairings.”
Yet lots of couples are forgoing traditional cakes and looking to serve alternative desserts at their reception. Here are some great options:
— Doughnuts are an easy finger food and are extremely versatile. Besides the abundance of flavorings and toppings, they can be stacked in a pyramid to resemble the traditional wedding cake or put on peg boards with hooks to hang them on. It’s a fun, easy way to add whimsy to a reception.
— Easy desserts that don’t require volunteers to cut or serve can be ideal for many couples. Like doughnuts, cookies, doughnut holes and cupcakes let guests help themselves but can be executed creatively as well. That’s why Reynolds said cake pops were, and still are, a big hit.
“They’re quick and easy for guests to grab and enjoy,” she said. “I do warn couples to budget and order more than they think they’ll need. Because of their size, guests tend to eat more cake pops than traditional cake.”
— Going back to a classic, try pies. This allows couples to offer their guests a lot. Not only are pies affordable, but there are also so many to choose from. Think cold and warm pies including chocolate and peanut butter to fruit pies and key lime.
