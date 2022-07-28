The choices are wide open for the bride to choose the type of footwear — or lack of it — when it comes time to take that step into marriage.
Bridal business websites show a variety of styles from spike high heels to lower heights and flats in basic styles and textures like satin and leather. The price ranges vary too, from less than $30 to hundreds of dollars for high-end designer styles.
The basic color varieties are silver, white, ecru cream and even some pastels. The most common embellishments are sparkles, beads, clear acyclic enhancements and pearls.
Some of JJ’s House’s online offerings include stiletto heels in closed-toe styles with crystal beaded embellishments. David’s Bridal’s footwear shows some non-traditional options like platform-style mule sandals, a glittered strap fuzzy slide for comfort and sneakers to wrap around the ankle.
Some brides might feel more comfortable wearing boots instead of a traditional shoe style. There are plenty of bridal boots available.
Brides who choose a beach, lawn or another outdoor venue might prefer to wear sandals — or not wear a shoe at all and go barefoot. Bridal outlets even have options to consider like lace, ribbon, corded or beaded embellishments to attach atop the foot. Some bridal websites show examples of floral ankle bracelets.
Brides-to-be who are or who know crafters might look to the internet for inspiration to create their options or embellish their chosen footwear.
